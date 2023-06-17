Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of IAE opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

