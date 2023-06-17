Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of IAE opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $7.09.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
