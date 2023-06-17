Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

