Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.50

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJXGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.50 and traded as high as C$23.66. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.61, with a volume of 18,270 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$510.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Wajax (TSE:WJXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.15. Wajax had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of C$516.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 3.3678322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.76%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

