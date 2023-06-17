Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.50

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.50 and traded as high as C$23.66. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.61, with a volume of 18,270 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Wajax Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$510.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06.
Wajax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.76%.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.