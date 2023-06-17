Walken Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Walken has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,435,346 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

