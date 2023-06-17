Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 1,369,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.97 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in Walmart by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 25,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

