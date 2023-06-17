Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Hits New 12-Month High at $290.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.45), with a volume of 1226913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.06 million, a PE ratio of 3,437.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,750.00%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

