Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Hits New 12-Month High at $290.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.45), with a volume of 1226913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.16).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Thursday.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.06 million, a PE ratio of 3,437.50 and a beta of 0.92.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.
