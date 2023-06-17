Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Given Downgrade Rating at 58.com

58.com restated their downgrade rating on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WB. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of WB opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weibo has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Weibo

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,655,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 493,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 10,489.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 2,301.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,511,000 after buying an additional 24,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

