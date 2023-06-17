Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires 814 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

