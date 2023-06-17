Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 9.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.53 and its 200-day moving average is $192.71. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.