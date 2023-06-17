Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,683,000 after buying an additional 826,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 479,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 353,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

