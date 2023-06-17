Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $345,861,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.