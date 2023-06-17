Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 182,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 119,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

