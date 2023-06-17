Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHF opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 680.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.