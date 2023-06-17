Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,386. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.59%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

