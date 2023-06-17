WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Short Interest Update

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 92,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

WeWork Stock Up 11.7 %

NYSE:WE opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. WeWork has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WeWork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of WeWork by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WeWork by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

