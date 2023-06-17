Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 17th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of WCP opened at C$9.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.33.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2654155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCP shares. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.10.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

