Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 72,975 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 184.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 181,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.67 million, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $9.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRSP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

