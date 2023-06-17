Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.91%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Featured Stories

