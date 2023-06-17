Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,785 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

ACLS stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $169.08. 912,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,249. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $184.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $1,086,484.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

