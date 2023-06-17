Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. 1,134,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,832. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

