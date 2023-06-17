Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

