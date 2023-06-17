Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

