Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 4,900 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

