Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period.

BIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.36. 91,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,517. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

