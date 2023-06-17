WINkLink Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $60.39 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00006251 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,496,947.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

