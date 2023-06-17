WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) shares were up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 11,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 57,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

(Get Rating)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.