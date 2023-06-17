WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) shares were up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 11,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 57,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
