WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Trading 0.6% Higher

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $49.02. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

