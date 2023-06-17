Wolfe Research Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $485.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $431.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

