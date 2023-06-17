WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $282.85 million and approximately $3.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007160 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02827392 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

