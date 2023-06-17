Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101.54 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $627.35 million and approximately $101.54 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $246.45 or 0.00927277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,545,589 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

