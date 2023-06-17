Wrapped HBAR Trading Down 8% This Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 8% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $180,134.81 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.4006 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0425447 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $149,247.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.