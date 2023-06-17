X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa Sells 5,417 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $12,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 698.9% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 830,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 726,674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,546,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 913,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

