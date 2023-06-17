XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $763,900.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $763,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,106,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

