XSGD Price Reaches $0.75 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 1% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $66.24 million and approximately $948,718.83 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

