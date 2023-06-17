Yang Chiah Yee Sells 1,381 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.58. 859,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,405. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

