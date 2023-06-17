Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Down 37.1% in May

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 1.8 %

Yiren Digital stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 151,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,778. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a report on Sunday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

