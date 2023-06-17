Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 27.6% in May

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 83,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yunhong CTI ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yunhong CTI in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Further Reading

