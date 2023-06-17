Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,675 shares of company stock worth $6,702,653 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

