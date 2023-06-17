Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Zenvia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZENV. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Zenvia by 166.7% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Price Performance

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Zenvia has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Zenvia will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

