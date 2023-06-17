Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) COO Quincy B. Troupe Sells 10,890 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $50,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,072. The stock has a market cap of $331.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. Analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

