Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $274.77 million and $11.35 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,656,696,081 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

