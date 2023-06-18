1,000 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.94 and a 200 day moving average of $188.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

