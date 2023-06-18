42-coin One Day Volume Reaches $0.69 (42)

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $34,418.57 or 1.30056637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00292160 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013293 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016911 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003747 BTC.
42-coin Coin Profile
42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.
