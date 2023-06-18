AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Down 7.6% in May

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 744,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Down 0.6 %

AAR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,853. AAR has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $796,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,376,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826 over the last 90 days. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 115,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth $2,178,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.