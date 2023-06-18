AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $143.00 Average PT from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.
ELUXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.63 and a beta of 1.27.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.