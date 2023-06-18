AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $143.00 Average PT from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

ELUXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.63 and a beta of 1.27.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

