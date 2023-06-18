Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

