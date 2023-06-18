ABCMETA One Day Volume Hits $276.71 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 55% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $276.71 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002596 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $536.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

