abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. 87,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,598. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

