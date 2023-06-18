Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Absci Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Absci stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Absci has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 1,593.76%. Research analysts expect that Absci will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Absci by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Absci by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,763 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

