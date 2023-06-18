Acasti Pharma (ACST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, June 19th.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ACST opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

